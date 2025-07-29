BRS MLC K Kavitha announces 72-hour fast for BC quota

Hyderabad: BRS MLC and Telangana Jagruthi president K Kavitha on Tuesday announced that she will begin a 72-hour fast from August 4 here to pressurise both the Congress government in the state and the NDA government at the Centre to approve the bills providing 42 per cent quotas for Backward Classes.

Kavitha said the fast will highlight the need to the need for the passage of the BC bill.

Kavitha, who has of late been organising political activities under the banner of Telangana Jagruthi, a cultural organisation headed by her, said she had held a 72-hour fast during undivided Andhra Pradesh demanding the installation of a statue of Babasaheb Ambedkar in the premises of the state legislature.

State Backward Classes Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar on Monday said Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy would seek President Droupadi Murmu's appointment to meet her and request assent for the Assembly bills providing 42 per cent reservation to Backward Classes.

Briefing reporters after a meeting of the state cabinet Monday night, Prabhakar said the Congress government has decided to garner support from all friendly parties at the national level, including MPs across party lines for providing 42 per cent reservation to Backward Classes (BCs) in local body polls and in education and employment opportunities.

Top leaders Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge are also seeking the President's appointment, he added.

The bills were passed by the Legislative Assembly in March and sent to the Governor and it is pending assent from the President.