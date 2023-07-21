BRS MLC Kavitha attacks Congress, BJP

Hyderabad, July 21 (PTI) Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi’s speeches and comments in Telangana are mere scripts written by local leaders, ruling BRS MLC in Telangana K Kavitha alleged on Friday.

Kavitha, who interacted with mediapersons in Nizamabad, claimed that the "anti-farmer agenda of Congress was exposed with state Congress president A Revanth Reddy's comments on limiting free electricity supply to farmers in the state".

Speaking about the opposition alliance, she said BRS represents the "People’s Front" and not NDA or the newly-formed INDIA.

Kavitha inaugurated the Nizamabad IT HUB Job Mela ahead of the inauguration of Nizamabad IT HUB on July 29 by IT Minister K T Rama Rao.

On the occasion, she interacted with several job aspirants.

Kavitha, daughter of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, said there is no competition for BRS and that it will sweep Nizamabad again.

Responding to BJP's Nizamabad MP Arvind Dharmapuri’s reported remarks on the Centre’s financial contribution and support to flagship schemes of the KCR Government like Kaleshwaram project, 'Aasara' social security pensions and others, she said the MP should prove his claims.

Rahul Gandhi, who addressed a public meeting at Khammam in Telangana earlier this month had described the BRS as "BJP's B-Team". He alleged that the corruption charges against BRS leaders have made them subservient to the BJP.

Gandhi had sounded the poll bugle for the Congress for the upcoming assembly polls in the state and promised Rs 4,000 per month as pension for senior citizens and widows, and land for tribals. PTI SJR SJR ANE