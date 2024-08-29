BRS MLC Kavitha meets father K Chandrasekhar Rao after release from prison

Hyderabad, Aug 29 (PTI) BRS MLC K Kavitha, who returned to Hyderabad following her release from Delhi's Tihar prison after the Supreme Court granted her bail in excise policy case, met her father and former Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Thursday.

Kavitha met Rao at his residence in Erravelli near here and sought her father's blessings, BRS sources said.

The BRS leader was given a traditional welcome at Rao's residence.

Rao turned emotional as he met Kavitha, who walked out of Tihar jail after over five months, they said.

Kavitha was released from jail on Tuesday after the top court granted her bail in cases linked to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam.

Meanwhile, in a post on social media platform X, she said, 'Satyameva Jayate'.