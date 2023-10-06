BRS MLC Kavitha on two-day visit to London

Hyderabad, Oct 6 (PTI) BRS MLC K Kavitha, who is on a two-day visit to London, was on Friday greeted with a grand and warm welcome at Heathrow Airport by workers and supporters of her party and Bharat Jagruthi.

Kavitha arrived in London earlier this morning to address the Bridge India event at Central Hall, Westminster as a keynote speaker.

She will address the gathering of UK Politicians, Indian diaspora, civil society organisations and students on the successful passage of the Women's Reservation Bill in India. She will also later join a panel discussion with esteemed panelists, a press release from her office said.

The former Member of Parliament began her London tour with a visit to Ambedkar Museum.

On the second day, Kavitha will interact with a delegation of students from National Indian Students and Alumni Union UK in a round table discussion, the release added. PTI GDK ANE