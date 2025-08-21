BRS MLC Kavitha takes exception to her removal as honorary prez of party affiliated trade union

Hyderabad, Aug 21 (PTI) The internal differences within BRS deepened on Thursday with party MLC K Kavitha taking exception to her removal as the honorary president of the BRS-affiliated trade union in state-run coal mining company Singareni Collieries.

The office bearers of BRS-affiliated Telangana Boggu Gani Karmika Sangham (TBGKS) met on Wednesday at the party headquarters here and elected former minister Koppula Eshwar as its honorary president, BRS said.

Eshwar replaced Kavitha, who served as honorary president of the union for 10 years.

In an open letter addressed to the workers of Singareni Collieries on Thursday, Kavitha said the "conspirators" who had earlier leaked her letter written to her father and BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao continue to harass her.

Kavitha, who is currently on a visit to the US, said that she was targeted out of "vengeance" when she sought the conspirators who leaked her letter to be named.

"Those same conspirators continue to harass me in various forms. While I was still abroad, against labour laws, a so-called TBGKS Central Committee meeting was held and it was announced that a new honorary president had been elected," she said in the letter, released to the media by her staff.

Kavitha, who wished Koppula Eshwar on his election as the honorary president of TBGKS, said it is evident that the election was conducted purely for political reasons, while leaving aside the debate on whether conducting the election in a party office is technically right or wrong under labour laws.

She recalled that she was unanimously elected as the honorary president of TBGKS on August 17, 2015 at the general body meeting held in the district headquarters town of Kothagudem which was attended by more than 1,000 members.

"After the Congress came to power in Telangana, while I was fighting for the welfare of Singareni workers, some began conspiring against me. Though such conspiracies cause me no personal loss, their clear intention is to remove me and weaken the unity of workers who are working for their welfare," she said.

She highlighted her contributions for the welfare of Singareni workers, including revival of compassionate appointments, during the previous BRS regime.

She added that she will continue to work for the welfare of workers.

The internal differences within BRS came to the fore in May this year with Kavitha taking exception to the letter she wrote to Chandrasekhar Rao, also known as KCR, getting leaked.

She had then said some conspiracies are taking place in the party. KCR is like god who is surrounded by some devils, she said.

Responding to her comments then, Kavitha's brother and BRS Working President K T Rama Rao asserted that internal party matters should be discussed within the party fora instead of speaking out in public.

Kavitha has been organising political activities under the banner of Telangana Jagruti, a cultural organisation headed by her, since then.

The Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) is a government coal mining company jointly owned by the Government of Telangana and Government of India on a 51:49 equity basis.