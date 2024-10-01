BRS MLC Kavitha undergoes medical tests, advised to take three-week rest

Hyderabad, Oct 1 (PTI) BRS MLC K Kavitha on Tuesday underwent medical tests at a private hospital here, sources close to her said.

After undergoing tests at the hospital, Kavitha returned to her residence, they said adding the doctors have advised her to take three weeks of rest due to a gynecological issue she is experiencing.

During her time in Tihar prison, Kavitha, daughter of BRS supremo K Chandrashekar Rao, suffered from several health issues, including gynaecological problems and high fever, they said.

She had previously undergone medical examinations at AIIMS in Delhi, they added.

Kavitha was released from Tihar prison in Delhi after the Supreme Court granted her bail in cases linked to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam in August, after she was arrested in March this year. PTI VVK GDK VVK ROH