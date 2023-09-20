BRS MLC Kavitha welcomes passage of women's quota bill in Lok Sabha

Hyderabad, Sep 20 (PTI) Ruling BRS MLC in Telangana K Kavitha on Wednesday welcomed the passage of the Women's Reservation Bill in Lok Sabha even as she said that she would fight for securing quota for women belonging to backward classes.

She extended her greetings to women in the country on the passage of the bill in the lower house of Parliament.

The Lok Sabha passed the bill today granting reservation to women on one-third seats in Lok Sabha and state assemblies with near unanimity.

Kavitha termed as 'deplorable' the "Centre not wanting to implement women's reservations from the next elections" though it was possible.

It is 'painful' that women will have to wait for another five years, a release from her office quoted her as saying.

The BRS leader further said it was painful that the backward classes women are not provided reservation in women's quota and described the bill as a 'body without a soul.' During the proceedings in Parliament today, Union Home Minister Amit Shah asserted that the next government at the Centre will conduct a census and delimitation exercise soon after the LS elections, setting in motion the process to make women's reservation a reality.

He also indicated that women's reservation will become a reality after 2029.

Kavitha attacked the BJP for "not including backward class women in the slogan of 'sab ka sath, sab ka vikas'.

Meanwhile, BJP National General Secretary and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar expressed happiness over the passage of the women's bill and said it was a "Modi hai tho mumkin hai" (If Modi is there, it is possible) moment.

"Delighted to be part of the momentous occasion of passing #NariShaktiVandanAdhiniyam bill in Lok Sabha. This is Hon’ble PM’s “#ModiHaiThoMumkinHai” moment. Thank you @BJP4India and people of Karimnagar who sent me to the Parliament and be a part of historic moment," he said on X (formerly twitter). PTI SJR SJR ROH