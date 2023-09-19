BRS MLC Kavitha welcomes Union Cabinet's reported nod for Women's Reservation bill

Hyderabad, Sep 19 (PTI) BRS MLC K Kavitha hailed the reported decision of the Union Cabinet to approve the Women's Reservation Bill but expressed apprehension on the contents of the bill.

She said there was no official communication from the central government and "everybody had to learn of this development through the media".

Minister of State Prahlad Singh Patel had on Monday posted on social media platform X that the Cabinet has approved the women's reservation bill but deleted the post within an hour.

While there was no official word on what transpired in the Cabinet meeting, which lasted for more than 90 minutes on Monday evening, speculations were rife that it approved the women's reservation bill.

"I am elated, I am very happy and I am on cloud nine dancing away but also worried a little bit," Kavita said on Monday, welcoming the Cabinet's reported decision, but was cautious as to what would be the format of the bill or will it be the same one passed in the Rajya Sabha in 2008 amid other doubts.

She maintained that there was no clarity on when this bill will be introduced in Parliament, or a completely different bill will be introduced and what its objectives would be.

Kavitha has been a prominent voice in raising the demand for the Women's Reservation Bill.

Earlier this month, the BRS leader made an appeal to 47 political parties, including BJP and Congress, to unite and pass the long-awaited bill in the special session of Parliament.

In March, Kavitha sat on a hunger strike in New Delhi demanding the tabling and passing of the bill, which seeks to reserve 33 percent of seats in the Lok Sabha and state Legislative Assemblies for women.

Questioning the enigma around the bill, the BRS leader noted that the Centre has started a trend of compelling everybody to know about developments of this importance only through news channels.

She reminded that her party had welcomed this bill way back in 2014 itself and her father and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao recently reiterated his stand that he will support the bill whenever it is introduced.

Though the BJP has complete majority in the Lok Sabha, the BRS MLC said this bill has been delayed for nine years, despite the saffron party mentioning it in its manifestos in 2014 and 2019.

She wished for the BJP's majority to come in handy to pass this bill but flagged that nobody knows what is going to be in it yet.

"At least women should know. People of this country should know. So, in a democracy, transparency also matters. Your best of intentions will not be understood unless and until you are transparent and there is nothing to hide," the MLC said.

She recalled that the bill got lapsed last time because of the objections raised by the OBC community and wished that nothing like that should happen again while at the same time agreeing with the demands of the OBC community.

Kavitha stressed that every section of the society, including OBCs, SCs and STs should be taken along and all the issues discussed to avoid any last-minute hiccups with the bill. PTI STH GDK CK ROH