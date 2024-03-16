BRS MP Pasunoori Dayakar joins Congress

Hyderabad, Mar 16 (PTI) BRS MP from Warangal Pasunoori Dayakar on Saturday joined the ruling Congress in Telangana.

He joined Congress in the presence of state Congress Working President Mahesh Kumar Goud, Forest Minister Konda Surekha and other leaders, a Congress release said.

BRS, led by former Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, has seen some of its MPs switching over to other parties in recent weeks.

Earlier, BRS MPs from Zaheerabad and Nagarkurnool, B B Patil and P Ramulu respectively, joined the BJP. PTI SJR SJR SDP