BRS names Sudhir Kumar its candidate from Warangal LS constituency

Hyderabad, Apr 12 (PTI) The opposition BRS in Telangana on Friday named Marepalli Sudhir Kumar its candidate from the Warangal (SC) Lok Sabha constituency.
Sudhir Kumar, presently the Chairman of Hanumakonda Zilla Parishad, has been a BRS member since its inception in 2001, BRS said.
BRS president and former Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao finalised Sudhir Kumar's candidature after consultations with party leaders, it said.
Earlier, the BRS had announced Kadiam Kavya, daughter of former deputy chief minister and senior BRS MLA Kadiam Srihari, as its candidate. However, both Srihari and Kavya quit the BRS and joined the ruling Congress recently.
Kavya is now contesting the Lok Sabha election on a Congress ticket.
With the announcement of Sudhir Kumar's candidature, the BRS has named candidates for all 17 Lok Sabha seats in Telangana.
Polling for the parliament election would be held in Telangana on May 13.