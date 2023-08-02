BRS neither with opposition INDIA alliance nor NDA, says Telangana CM

Hyderabad: BRS chief and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has clarified that his party was neither with the opposition INDIA alliance nor with the BJP-led NDA.

Rao made the remarks during his visit to Maharashtra on Tuesday.

"BRS national president K Chandrasekhar Rao made it clear that his party is not siding with either INDIA alliance or NDA. The BRS is not alone, it is with its friends," an official release issued here late on Tuesday night said.

"What is New India? They ruled country for over 50 years and there was no change," Rao said.

The CM said there should be a change for the better in the country.

On poll preparations in Maharashtra, he said the BRS was constituting organisational committees at various levels and has sounded the poll bugle. A brigade of 14.10 lakh workers was formed and they have started work at ground level in the western state.

Expressing concern over the continuous struggle of Dalits in Maharashtra, he said injustice was meted out to the community.

During his visit to Maharashtra on Tuesday, Rao said he will write to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to confer Bharat Ratna, the country's highest civilian award, on noted Marathi poet and social reformer Annabhau Sathe.