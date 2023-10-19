BRS not B-Team to BJP; Rahul Gandhi not leader, just 'reader': K T Rama Rao

Hyderabad, Oct 19 (PTI) Hitting back at AICC leader Rahul Gandhi for calling the ruling BRS the "B-Team" of BJP, Telangana Minister K T Rama Rao on Thursday said his party did not align with any outfit, but people think that Congress is a “C- team, which stands for Chor team”.

Advertisment

The BRS Working President also said Rahul Gandhi is not a leader, but a reader basically reading out of a script provided to him by his party leaders.

‘You are saying we are B-Team of the BJP. We are not a B-Team. You are C-Team, Chor Team,” he told reporters here.

Rao sought to know why Gandhi did not go to Gujarat during the assembly elections there and why his 'Bharat Jodo yatra' took a detour from Maharashtra.

Advertisment

“What is their understanding (with BJP)?” he asked.

Rahul Gandhi had on Wednesday, in rally at Mulugu alleged that BRS is a B-Team of BJP and both the parties have a “tacit understanding”.

Taking on the Telangana PCC president Revanth Reddy, Rama Rao said the Congress chief was arrested when he was “trying” to buy a vote from an MLA earlier.

Advertisment

Referring to Rahul's allegation of corruption to the tune of Rs 1,00,000 crore in an irrigation project built at an outlay of Rs 80,000 crore, Rama Rao said either the AICC leader does not know mathematics or his script writer might have mentioned it.

Responding to a query, he said both the BJP or Congress do not like BRS expanding beyond Telangana and becoming a pan-India party.

“BJP and Congress are vying for the second place in Telangana. I want to wish Rahul ji and Prime Minister Modi ji all the best, because the BJP lost deposits in 105 segments in the last elections,’ he said.

He further alleged that Congress cannot win over BJP at the national level as it is evident that Rahul Gandhi himself lost in Amethi Lok Sabha seat. PTI GDK ROH