BRS office 'vandalised' by Congress workers in Telangana

Hyderabad, Jan 11 (PTI) The office of the opposition BRS in Bhongir was vandalised on Saturday, allegedly by ruling Congress workers, after a regional party leader made 'abusive' remarks against Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.

BRS leader Ramakrishna Reddy allegedly made the abusive comments during a press conference at his party's office in the town, about 50 km from Hyderabad.

In retaliation, Congress activists allegedly vandalised furniture and other items in the BRS office, police said.

They said that police personnel, who reacted quickly, dispersed the vandals and set up a police picket.

Action would be taken as per the law.

BRS Working President K T Rama Rao and other party leaders criticised the Congress over the incident.

"It has become habitual for Congress to attack the offices of opposition parties," Rama Rao said, in an obvious reference to Youth Congress workers allegedly throwing stones at the BJP office during a protest here a few days ago.

Congress came to power on the promise of 'Indiramma Rajyam' (welfare rule of former PM Indira Gandhi) but it now turned out to be 'goonda rajyam', Rama Rao said on 'X'.

Unable to answer the questions raised by BRS leader Ramakrishna Reddy and former MLA Pylla Sekhar Reddy, the Congress resorted to an "attack by sending goondas", he alleged.

"BRS will teach a lesson if its offices, activists, and leaders are targeted," Rama Rao said.

He added that the "Congress goondas" and the ruling party leaders in the district who were behind the alleged attack should be arrested. PTI SJR SSK SJR SSK ROH