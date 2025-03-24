BRS opposes amendments to Waqf Act: MLC Kavitha

Hyderabad, Mar 24 (PTI) BRS MLC K Kavitha on Monday said her party opposes the proposed amendments to the Waqf Act.

Speaking at an Iftar gathering in Banswada, Kamareddy district, she alleged that Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy is a "flight mode" CM, having made 40 trips to Delhi in the last 15 months since assuming office, yet failing to achieve any significant outcomes for the state.

"The BRS strongly opposes the proposed amendments to the Waqf Board Act by the central government," a release from her office stated.

Kavitha reiterated that the BRS remains committed to fighting for the welfare and rights of minorities at both the state and national levels.

She also accused the Congress government of "failing" to control rising communal tensions under its rule.

While the BRS government had implemented several programmes to promote self-employment for Muslim youth and women, she claimed that the Congress dispensation has failed to continue these initiatives.

Although the BRS has no representation in the Lok Sabha, it holds four seats in the Rajya Sabha.

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill proposes renaming the Waqf Act, 1995, as the Unified Waqf Management, Empowerment, Efficiency, and Development Act, 1995.

According to its statement of objects and reasons, the bill seeks to remove Section 40, which grants the Waqf Board the authority to determine whether a property qualifies as Waqf property. PTI SJR SSK SJR SSK ROH