BRS parliamentary party meeting on Sep. 15

Hyderabad, Sep 12 (PTI) The BRS Parliamentary Party meeting will be held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao at Pragati Bhavan here on September 15.

An official release issued on Monday night said in view of the special session of Parliament from September 18, the BRS Parliamentary Party meeting will discuss the party's stand, strategy to be adopted and other related issues at the meeting.

CM KCR requested all party MPs from Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha to attend the meeting without fail, it added. PTI GDK SS