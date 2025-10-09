BRS protests bus fare hike in Hyderabad, demands immediate rollback from TSRTC

Hyderabad, Oct 9 (PTI) The BRS on Thursday organised a ‘chalo bus bhavan’ protest in Hyderabad, condemning the recent hike in bus fares.

BRS working president K T Rama Rao, former minister T Harish Rao and other party leaders submitted a representation to Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) Vice-Chairman and Managing Director Y Nagi Reddy at Bus Bhavan, demanding an immediate rollback of the increased fares.

The TSRTC recently increased bus fares in Hyderabad by Rs 5 to Rs 10, depending on the distance, with the revised rates taking effect from October 13.

As part of the protest, Rama Rao and Harish Rao travelled in RTC buses to Bus Bhavan, where they accused the Congress government of "conspiring to privatise the corporation." "Our fight will continue until the hike in bus fares is rolled back," Rama Rao told reporters here.

Earlier, the BRS claimed that its leaders, including Rama Rao and Harish Rao, were placed under 'house arrest' on Thursday morning ahead of the protest.

The party alleged that the Congress government deployed police personnel to prevent them from reaching the RTC headquarters.

It further claimed that several leaders and cadres were stopped by police at various locations while they were on their way to join the protest. PTI VVK GDK SSK