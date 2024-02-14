BRS renominates Vaddiraju Ravichandra for RS poll

Hyderabad, Feb 14 (PTI) The opposition BRS in Telangana on Wednesday renominated its sitting Rajya Sabha member Vaddiraju Ravichandra in the poll to the upper house from the state.

BRS president and former Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao finalised Ravichandra's candidature after consultations with party leaders, a BRS release said.

Ravichandra will file his nomination on Thursday, it said.

Three seats are up for grabs from Telangana and the BRS can bag one seat with its strength of 39 MLAs in the House of 119.

The ruling Congress in Telangana nominated former Union Minister Renuka Choudhary and M Anil Kumar Yadav, a Youth Congress leader, for the Rajya Sabha poll.

Anil Kumar Yadav is the son of former Congress MP Anjan Kumar Yadav.