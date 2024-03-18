BRS seeks disqualification of party MLA who joined Congress in Telangana

Hyderabad, Mar 18 (PTI) The BRS on Monday urged Telangana Legislative Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar to disqualify BRS MLA Danam Nagender who joined the ruling Congress.

A delegation of BRS MLAs met the Speaker at his residence and submitted a petition seeking the disqualification of Danam Nagender, MLA from Khairatabad here.

Nagender had joined the Congress in the presence of Chief Minister and state Congress president A Revanth Reddy and AICC in-charge of party affairs in Telangana Deepa Dasmunshi here on Sunday.

Some of the BRS's sitting Lok Sabha members have quit the party in recent weeks.

While BRS MPs from Zaheerabad and Nagarkurnool BB Patil and P Ramulu joined the BJP, two other party MPs Pasunoori Dayakar and G Ranjith Reddy joined the Congress. PTI SJR SJR ANE