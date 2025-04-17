BRS seeks independent probe into 'violations' in connection with land near UoH

Hyderabad, Apr 17 (PTI) Stepping up attack on the Telangana government over the alleged tree felling on the land adjacent to the University of Hyderabad here, BRS leader K T Rama Rao on Thursday demanded that the Centre order an independent inquiry into alleged violations and financial irregularities if it is genuinely concerned about the issue.

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's comments on the issue, Rama Rao said the Centre should order a probe either by a Supreme Court judge or central agencies like CVC, CBI or SFIO if it was sincere in addressing the matter.

"Investigation agency of your choice. We demand answers from the Union Government," Rama Rao, Working President of BRS, told reporters here.

He questioned the Centre's inaction despite the Central Empowered Committee appointed by the SC already highlighting concerns regarding financial impropriety and favoured an independent investigation.

According to him, the committee has opined that the land in question, prima facie, seems to be under the ownership of UoH.

The panel also favoured the Apex Court to impose a stay on further actions by the Telangana Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TGIIC) to commercially exploit the land.

"Until the ownership and legality of the land use are settled by this honourable court, all ongoing or proposed actions to mortgage, lease or commercially exploit the land by TGIIC may be stayed by this honourable court to prevent further financial and legal complications," he quoted the committee as having said.

"In view of the seriousness of violations and potential financial impropriety, an independent investigation by any specialized agency may be ordered," Rama Rao further quoted the committee as having said.

The BRS leader said his party would wait till the end of April to see if the NDA government at the Centre would initiate any action and then approach central agencies with the evidence in its possession.

The apex court on Wednesday expressed concern over the environmental damage due to the felling of a large number of trees on the land parcel next to the UoH here and said it would go out of the way to protect the environment and ecology.

A bench of Justices B R Gavai and Augustine George Masih questioned the Telangana government over the "tearing hurry" to fell the trees there.

The Telangana government's plan to develop the 400 acres of land in Kancha Gachibowli to create IT infrastructure had sparked protests by UoH Students' Union. PTI SJR SJR ROH