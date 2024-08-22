BRS stages state-wide protests over farm loan waiver

Hyderabad, Aug 22 (PTI) The opposition BRS in Telangana on Thursday held protests across the state demanding the Congress government for an "unconditional" implementation of a farm loan waiver scheme.

As part of the protests, the BRS leaders and party workers took out rallies, held dharnas and raised slogans at different places and demanded the government to fulfill its promise on the Rs two lakh loan waiver to all farmers without any conditions.

BRS Working President KT Rama Rao and party leaders including former minister T Harish Rao took part in the protests at different places in the state.

The BRS has accused Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and his ministerial colleagues of "betraying" on loan waiver up to Rs two lakh to all the farmers. The government earlier promised to waive the crop loans on two occasion, but "failed" to do so, they had alleged.

Meanwhile, CM Reddy, who took part in a dharna here, along with his ministerial colleagues and Congress party leaders and workers, demanding SEBI chief Madhabi Buch's resignation and a Joint Parliamentary Committee probe into the Adani issue, accused the BRS leaders of spreading "false" propaganda on farmer loan waiver.

"Farmers should not get carried away by the canards spread by the BRS. My government is ready to address all peoples' problems. Don't trust the BRS, who robbed Telangana for ten years," he said.

Reddy said he is ready for a debate on the BRS contribution to people (during its) in ten years (regime) and the Congress government's assistance in just 10 months.

The Telangana CM also hit out at Harish Rao, accusing him of playing dramas without resigning from his MLA post.

Reddy had recently challenged Rao to quit his MLA post as the Congress government fulfilled its promise of Rs two lakh crop loan waiver. PTI VVK GDK VVK KH