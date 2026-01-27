BRS submits memorandum to Guv on ‘irregularities’ in SCCL

Hyderabad, Jan 27 (PTI) A delegation of the BRS, led by its working president K T Rama Rao, on Tuesday met Governor Jishnu Dev Varma and submitted a representation highlighting what the party termed "serious instances of corruption and financial irregularities" under the Congress government, particularly in SCCL.

Addressing the media after the meeting, KTR said the party had formally brought to the governor’s notice the alleged "large-scale plunder" in Singareni Collieries Company Limited and the "government’s failure to provide credible explanations" despite repeated disclosures made by BRS leaders.

He said that after BRS exposed the issue with supporting documents, the ruling Congress party appeared unsettled and, instead of responding to the substance of the allegations, was attempting to "divert public attention by summoning individuals in the name of inquiries." KTR further alleged that the chief minister’s silence on the matter had led to widespread public anger in coal-mining regions, with workers increasingly feeling that the state leadership was shielding what he described as a "coal mafia." He also accused the government of misusing nearly Rs 10 crore of Singareni funds for purposes unrelated to the company’s core functions, calling it a "grave injustice to the institution and its employees." KTR demanded that the government release a comprehensive White Paper detailing the number of companies that conducted site visits over the last nine months, as well as the criteria used for selecting contractors.

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka had earlier categorically dismissed the BRS allegations. PTI GDK SSK