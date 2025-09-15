BRS submits response to Speaker over disqualification petitions against ''turncoat'' MLAs

Hyderabad, Sep 15 (PTI) The BRS on Monday submitted its response to the notices sent by Telangana Assembly Speaker G Prasad Kumar over the disqualification petitions against its MLAs who allegedly shifted loyalties to the ruling Congress.

The Speaker had earlier asked for the replies of the 'turncoat MLAs' on the disqualification petitions filed against them by BRS, senior party leader and MLA G Jagadish Reddy told reporters on Monday.

After the 'defector MLAs' furnished their replies, the Speaker has sought response from BRS and gave three days time to respond, he said.

The Speaker sought response in respect of eight turncoat MLAs, while BRS on Monday responded with regards to six legislators.

The reply in regard to the two other MLAs would be submitted later, Jagadish Reddy said.

Though 'turncoat MLAs' informed the Speaker that they have not quit BRS, the K Chandrasekhar Rao-led party has presented proof of such MLAs shifting loyalty to the Congress, he further said.

Jagadish Reddy hoped that the Speaker would take decision on the disqualification petitions as per law.

Otherwise, BRS would continue its fight for the disqualification of the 'defected MLAs' in court, he said.

He also hoped that the MLAs, who allegedly switched over to Congress, would be disqualified.

In a significant ruling, the Supreme Court on July 31 directed the speaker to decide in three months, the disqualification pleas against 10 BRS MLAs who switched allegiance to the ruling Congress, saying political defections have the power to disrupt democracy if not curbed.

Speaker Prasad Kumar had earlier said he will consult legal experts after receiving the SC order copy on the issue of disqualification of BRS MLAs and take future course of action.