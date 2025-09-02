BRS suspends K Kavitha from party citing anti-party activities

New Delhi: The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) on Tuesday announced the immediate suspension of MLC K Kavitha from the party, citing her recent actions and anti-party activities.

BRS in a post on X, said, "The party leadership is taking this matter seriously as the recent behaviour and ongoing anti-party activities of party MLC K. Kavitha are damaging the BRS party. Party President K. Chandrasekhar Rao has taken a decision to suspend K. Kavitha from the party with immediate effect."

Kavitha has been making critical remarks against some of the party leaders for several months without naming and organising political activities under the banner of 'Telangana Jagruti'.

Earlier on Monday, Kavitha triggered a political storm in the party by accusing her cousins and BRS leaders, T Harish Rao and J Santosh Kumar, of "amassing assets and having a tacit understanding" with Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to tarnish the image of her father, K Chandrasekhar Rao.