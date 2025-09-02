KCR suspends daughter K Kavitha from BRS for anti-party activities

Hyderabad: The BRS on Tuesday suspended its MLC K Kavitha from the party for her alleged anti-party activities.

BRS in a post on X, said, "The party leadership is taking this matter seriously as the recent behaviour and ongoing anti-party activities of party MLC K. Kavitha are damaging the BRS party. Party President K. Chandrasekhar Rao has taken a decision to suspend K. Kavitha from the party with immediate effect."

Kavitha's behaviour in recent times and her anti-party activities are hurting the BRS. The leadership has taken serious note of it, it said.

Earlier on Monday, Kavitha triggered a political storm in the party by accusing her cousins and BRS leaders, T Harish Rao and J Santosh Kumar, of "amassing assets and having a tacit understanding" with Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to tarnish the image of her father, K Chandrasekhar Rao.