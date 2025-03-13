BRS to attend DMK's meeting on delimitation: Rama Rao

Hyderabad, Mar 13 (PTI) The opposition BRS in Telangana will attend the meeting convened by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on March 22 to discuss the delimitation issue, BRS leader K T Rama Rao said on Thursday.

He made the statement while speaking to reporters after a DMK delegation, including Tamil Nadu Minister K N Nehru and Rajya Sabha member N R Elango, met him to formally invite BRS to the Chennai meeting.

BRS President K Chandrasekhar Rao has directed the party to participate in the conclave and express its views, said Rama Rao, who is also the Working President of BRS.

"We will be participating in the meeting on March 22 in Chennai, which will be held under the leadership of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin," he said.

BRS also believes that South India, which has performed exceptionally well in family planning, should not be penalised for implementing the central government’s recommendations in the 1970s and 1980s, said Rama Rao.

BRS will soon decide who will represent the party at the Chennai gathering, he added.

Elango confirmed that the BRS leadership has agreed to attend the meeting and said the next course of action will be discussed in Chennai, where leaders from various parties will convene.