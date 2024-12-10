BRS to boycott orientation programme for MLAs

Hyderabad, Dec 10 (PTI) The opposition BRS in Telangana on Tuesday said it would boycott an orientation programme for MLAs and MLCs in protest against the Assembly Speaker's "unilateral style of functioning".

BRS working president K T Rama Rao said in a statement that Speaker G Prasad Kumar did not allow his party members to enter the Assembly premises on Monday when they held a protest.

The BRS leader was referring to security personnel not allowing the opposition party's MLAs and MLCs inside the legislature premises when they organised a protest, wearing T-shirts bearing an image of CM Revanth Reddy and industrialist Gautam Adani, alleging an "unholy nexus" between the two.

Rao alleged that the Speaker was delaying a decision on the defection of several BRS MLAs to the ruling Congress.

He also claimed that the Speaker was not giving adequate time to the BRS members to speak.

The Speaker announced on Monday that the orientation programme on legislative practices and procedures would be conducted on December 11 and 12 to help the members effectively participate in the debates. PTI SJR SJR KH