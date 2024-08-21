BRS to hold protests in Telangana over farm loan waiver on Aug 22

Hyderabad, Aug 21 (PTI) The opposition BRS announced state-wide protests on August 22 seeking unconditional implementation of farm loan waiver by the Congress government in Telangana.

Addressing a press conference, BRS Working President K T Rama Rao accused Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and his ministerial colleagues of 'deceiving' farmers on loan waiver of up to Rs 2 lakhs to all ryots.

"The BRS would hold state-wide protests at mandal centres on August 22 against the deception by the Chief Minister, his cabinet colleagues and the Congress government over the crop loan waiver. The government earlier gave deadline to waive the crop loan by December 9 and August 15, but failed to do so," Rama Rao said.

He further demanded that the government announce a timeframe to complete implementation of the crop loan waiver scheme without any conditions.

Replying to a query, Rama Rao said he did not own any farmhouse but had taken his friend's property on lease.

"If the farmhouse is built against rules the government can demolish it. And the same (action) should be done with the farmhouses (located in FTL or buffer zone) owned by Congress Ministers and its party MLAs and leaders," he said.

"If I committed anything wrong then action can be taken (against me)," Rama Rao said and urged the government to demolish the structures located in buffer zone.

Meanwhile, Rama Rao told PTI Videos : "Loan waiver is fraud that is being perpetrated by the Government of Telangana on the farming community here. What we are accusing the Government is of completely fooling not just the farming community but also their leadership in Delhi.

They had promised a complete (farm) loan waiver as per cabinet of Rs 31,000 crore. But as per the Deputy Chief Minister only Rs 7,500 crore has been disbursed. So, therefore we are launching a protest programme across Telangana tomorrow (on Thursday) and this is just the beginning. We will continue to hound this government till they live up to their promise of delivering on the Rs 2 lakh loan waiver to each and every farmer without any restrictions," he said.

Now new conditions (over farm loan waiver) were being set, he claimed.