BRS to hold protests on May 16 against Cong govt's 'anti-farmer' attitude

Hyderabad, May 15 (PTI) Alleging that the Congress government in Telangana betrayed the farmers on the promise of bonus on the minimum support price (MSP) to paddy, the opposition BRS called for protests on May 16.

In a statement on Wednesday, BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao claimed that Chief Minister Revanth Reddy promised paying a bonus of Rs 500 per quintal to paddy immediately after the Lok Sabha polls but is now saying that it would be paid only for slender (particular) variety.

Observing that the paddy produced by 90 per cent of farmers is not slender, Rao asked how can the government say that the bonus would be paid only for the slender variety.

"The Congress has once again betrayed farmers by saying that bonus would be paid only for slender variety of paddy," he said, adding that the protests should be held in all assembly constituency headquarters. PTI SJR KH