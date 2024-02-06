BRS to hold public meeting on Feb 13 against alleged handover of Krishna river projects to Centre

Hyderabad, Feb 6 (PTI) BRS President and former Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Tuesday said the BRS would organise a public meeting at Nalgonda on February 13 against the Congress government allegedly planning to "hand over" projects on Krishna river to the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB).

Advertisment

Rao, who held a meeting with party leaders, said "handing over" the projects to the KRMB would hurt the interests of state's farmers.

BRS had fought for the state's rights vis-a-vis drinking water and irrigation during the Telangana statehood agitation and safeguarded the state's interests when it was in power, without buckling under "pressure from the Centre to grab Telangana's rights on Krishna river projects in the name of KRMB", a BRS release said.

At the meeting, the BRS resolved to fight, saying it would "go to any extent" to protect the state's interests, according to the release.

Advertisment

The Telangana government maintains that it is not handing over the projects to KRMB.

State Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy had earlier said the Congress government "has not not done anything to hand over the projects" after it came to power, and that it would not hand over the projects to KRMB.

The KRMB was constituted by the Centre as per the Andhra Pradesh Re-Organisation Act, 2014 for the administration, regulation, maintenance and operation of such projects, as may be notified by the Central government from time to time.

On February 4, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy accused the former Chandrasekhar Rao-led government of failing to safeguard the state's interest, saying that Telangana allegedly suffered more damage in the utilisation of Krishna river water during the BRS regime than it did in undivided Andhra Pradesh.

Reddy had said that the BRS is trying to attack the Congress government by "covering up its own sins" on the issue of handing over projects on Krishna and Godavari rivers to the Centre-constituted river management boards. PTI SJR SJR ANE