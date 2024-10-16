BRS to offer legal support to people whose houses were demolished ‘illegally’ by HYDRAA

Hyderabad, Oct. 16 (PTI) Going on an offensive against the Telangana government over the alleged demolitions along Musi River, opposition BRS leader K T Rama Rao on Wednesday said his party would standby and offer legal support to those affected.

Addressing media persons, Rama Rao alleged that the real estate sector in the city plummeted due to "wrong policies" of the government with its acts of demolitions by agencies such as Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA).

“BRS is there to protect poor people and it will shield them. We are committed to saving people from the atmosphere of fear created in the name of HYDRAA and Musi (Musi river Development.). Similarly, if the government does not respect the law, we will fight it legally. About 450 people came to the BRS legal cell and sought support,” he said.

The BRS working president further said his party believes that HYDRAA is being used to intimidate big real estate companies.

On the Musi River beautification, he said it was the previous BRS government that set up sewerage treatment plans by investing Rs 4,000 crore. The previous regime took up several initiatives to Nala developments in the city which are yielding positive results now.

He said though the K Chandrasekhar rao-led government issued an order for land to set up Very Low Frequency (VLF) Naval Station at Vikarabad near here, it did not go ahead as the project impacts the environment. PTI GDK ROH