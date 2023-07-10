BRS to oppose Uniform Civil Code, says Telangana CM Chandrasekhar Rao

Hyderabad, Jul 10 (PTI) BRS president and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday said his party would oppose the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) if a bill is introduced in Parliament and also unite like-minded parties against it.

The BRS has been opposing the Union government's decisions that are detrimental to the unity of the people of the country, he maintained.

"The BJP-led NDA government is already fomenting trouble among people in different ways, ignoring the nation's development, and is again planning tricks to divide the people of the country in the name of UCC," Rao was quoted as saying in an official release.

Observing that the country's unity in diversity stood as a role model to the world, he said the BRS is vehemently rejecting the "UCC bill to safeguard India's diversity".

The tribals with their unique culture, different castes and people, including Hindus in the country, are left in confusion and worried about the "UCC bill", he claimed.

A delegation led by All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) president Khalid Saifullah Rahmani met the Chief Minister here on Monday. AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi was also part of the delegation.

The Board requested Rao to oppose the "UCC bill", the release said.

Speaking on the occasion, Rao said: "The BJP government has been ignoring the development of the country and people’s welfare for the last nine years. The BJP plotted to instigate people by promoting divisive politics by raking up clashes between the communities to derive political benefits through the UCC bill." "It is the main reason we are opposing the UCC bill which is being introduced by the BJP-led government soon," the release quoted him as saying.

Making it clear that the BRS will oppose the "UCC bill" in the ensuing Parliament session, Rao said they will oppose the UCC bill by uniting all like-minded political parties.

He directed BRS parliamentary party leaders K Keshava Rao and Nama Nageshwar Rao to prepare an action plan to fight against the Centre in both the houses of Parliament on the issue.

The AIMPLB executive thanked Rao for opposing the UCC bill, the release said.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Owaisi said Rahmani told the Chief Minister about the board's representation to the Law Commission and how the "BJP wants to weaken the country's pluralism and secularism in the name of UCC".

The delegation also told Rao that it is not only an issue of Muslims but also Christians, tribals and also Hindus, he said. If the UCC comes into force, the Hindu Succession Act, Hindu Marriage Act and other laws would cease to exist, he said.

Terming pluralism as the beauty of the country, he alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi does not like pluralistic thought.

If Union Home Minister Amit Shah tells the Naga community that the Law Commission would exempt tribals from the purview of the UCC, what will happen to the tribal groups in states like Chattisgarh and Telangana, Owaisi asked.

The Hyderabad MP appealed to his "friend" and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy that his party (YSRCP) oppose the UCC.

Other issues, including those related to minorities welfare, expansion of metro rail into the old city of Hyderabad and construction of a mosque and other religious places in the new Secretariat complex also came up in the meeting, he said.

Work on an Islamic centre in Gachibowli would also start, Owaisi said.

The AIMIM chief claimed that the tribals, Christians belonging to all denominations and the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) are also opposing the UCC. PTI SJR SJR HDA