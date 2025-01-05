BRS to protest against Cong govt over 'Rythu Bharosa' scheme on Jan 6

Hyderabad, Jan 5 (PTI) The BRS will stage protests across Telangana on January 6 against the ruling Congress government for alleged betrayal of farmers by scaling down the 'Rythu Bharosa' investment support scheme from the promised Rs 15,000 per acre every year to Rs 12,000, its working president K T Rama Rao said on Sunday.

BRS leaders and party workers will protest in all district and mandal headquarters in solidarity with the farmers and against the Congress party's "deception" of agriculturalists, Rao said.

He alleged that it was truly a great betrayal by the Congress party as they promised that all guarantees would be delivered in 100 days but till today, they are indulging in "deception and betrayal".

"They (Congress party) promised that all farmers who were getting Rs 10,000 in KCR's (former Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao) government would be given Rs 15,000. Now they are scaling it down to Rs 12,000. They are non-committal on who will get and who won't," Rao told PTI Videos here, when asked about the Telangana Cabinet's decision to implement 'Rythu Bharosa' scheme.

The former minister further alleged that the Congress government for the last one year kept the farmers waiting in the name of sub-committees and other exercises.

"We are demanding the Congress party to ensure that all arrears are also paid. The party owes a total of Rs 26,000 crore to 70 lakh farmers of Telangana. Till they deliver we will not leave," he asserted.

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Saturday announced the implementation of the 'Rythu Bharosa' investment support scheme for farmers from January 26 on the occasion of completion of 75 years of the country's Constitution coming into existence.

Speaking to reporters after a meeting of the state cabinet here, he said Rs 12,000 per acre per year would be provided to the ryots under the scheme, an election promise of the ruling Congress.

As the Congress had promised Rs 15,000 per acre for farmers and tenant farmers under the 'Rythu Bharosa', Reddy said the amount has been increased from Rs 10,000 to Rs 12,000 as per the present financial leeway of the government.

Reddy said the 'Rythu Bharosa' would be extended to all lands that are suitable for agriculture. PTI VVK GDK VVK KH