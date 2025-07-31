BRS welcomes SC directive to T'gana Assembly Speaker on disqualification of 10 turncoat MLAs

Hyderabad, Jul 31 (PTI) BRS Working President K T Rama Rao on Thursday welcomed the Supreme Court's directive to the Telangana Assembly Speaker to decide within three months the disqualification petitions against 10 BRS MLAs, who had switched allegiance to the ruling Congress.

In a post on 'X', Rao "hoped" that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who in his 'Panch Nyay' (promise announced before 2024 Lok Sabha elections) advocated for stronger anti-defection laws and automatic cancellation upon defection, will welcome the Supreme Court's decision.

"I DARE YOU to stand by your own preachings, Mr Gandhi. And I hope you and your party doesn’t use the honourable Speaker’s position to make a mockery of the Indian Constitution, any further," he said.

BRS MLA K P Vivekananda told reporters that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, without waiting for the Speaker's decision in three months, should make the 10 MLAs resign from their posts and seek a fresh mandate.

The ruling Congress, however, hit back at the BRS, recalling that the K Chandrasekhar Rao-led party had encouraged the defection of TDP and Congress MLAs to its side when it was in power from 2014 to 2023.

Congress MLC Addanki Dayakar said the whole of TDP's Legislature Party and not just individual MLAs merged with the BRS (then TRS).

The Supreme Court on Thursday directed the Telangana Assembly Speaker to decide within three months the disqualification petitions against 10 BRS MLAs who had switched allegiance to the ruling Congress, saying political defections have the power to disrupt democracy if not curbed. PTI SJR SJR KH