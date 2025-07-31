BRS welcomes SC directive to T'gana Assembly Speaker on disqualification of turncoat MLAs

Hyderabad, Jul 31 (PTI) The BRS on Thursday welcomed the Supreme Court's verdict, directing the Telangana Assembly Speaker to decide within three months the disqualification petitions against 10 BRS MLAs, who had switched allegiance to the ruling Congress.

BRS MLA K P Vivekananda told reporters that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, without waiting for the Speaker's decision in three months, should make the 10 MLAs resign from their posts and seek a fresh mandate.

Observing that political defections have been a matter of national discourse and have power to disrupt democracy if not curbed, a bench headed by Chief Justice of India B R Gavai allowed an appeal filed by BRS leader Padi Kaushik Reddy seeking a directing to the Speaker to expeditiously decide disqualification petitions against the BRS MLAs.

The bench set aside the November 22, 2024 decision of the Telangana High Court’s division bench which had interfered with a prior order of a single judge.

The judgement asked the Speaker not to allow the MLAs to prolong the disqualification proceedings.