BRS welcomes SC orders on tree felling on land parcel next to University of Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Apr 16 (PTI) The opposition BRS in Telangana on Wednesday welcomed the Supreme Court's orders to protect the environment and ecology on a land parcel next to the University of Hyderabad (UoH) and said it hopes that "wisdom would prevail" at least now on the state's Congress government.

The apex court's orders for "restoration of the forest" in the land at Kancha Gachibowli, and instructing the Telangana government that its Chief Wildlife Warden should ensure safety of all wildlife is a huge win for all those who care for the environment in Hyderabad and the state, BRS Working President K T Rama Rao said.

"The @BRSparty wholeheartedly welcomes the Hon’ble SC orders, and hopes that at least now wisdom will dawn on Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and the Congress government in Telangana that it cannot get away with environmental murder," he said in a post on 'X'.

Rao, who thanked the Supreme Court for its decision, also thanked the students and faculty of UoH and others for their hard work to protect the flora and fauna in the 400 acres of land.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday expressed concern over the environmental damage due to the felling of a large number of trees on a land parcel next to the University of Hyderabad, and said it would go out of the way for the protection of environment and ecology.

A bench of Justices B R Gavai and Augustine George Masih questioned the Telangana government over the "tearing hurry" to fell the trees there.

"You have to come up with a plan as to how you will restore those 100 acres (of land)," the bench told senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, who appeared for Telangana.