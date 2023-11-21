BRS will win all medals if an Olympics of corruption is held: Maharashtra Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis

Hyderabad, Nov 21 (PTI) BJP leader and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday attacked the K Chandrasekhar Rao-led BRS government over "family rule" and alleged corruption, saying the BRS would win all the medals if an Olympics of corruption is held.

"The BRS has looted Telangana, and only family rule is going on here," Fadnavis alleged at an election campaign meeting of BJP at Musheerabad Assembly constituency here.

"The extent of corruption under the ruling BRS is so much that it will win all the medals if an Olympics of corruption is held anywhere," the Bharatiya Janata Party leader said, mocking at the ruling party.

"Over the past nine years, you have seen BRS government here. First it was TRS and now became BRS. I feel that instead of naming it BRS, they should have named it 'FRS'-- Family Raj Samithi. It would have been more appropriate,” he told the gathering.

Attacking KCR over not fulfilling his promise of appointing a Dalit as chief minister of Telangana, he also accused the BRS regime of indulging in corruption in welfare schemes meant for Dalits in the state.

Fadnavis also sought to know whether the chief minister had fulfilled any of the assurances he gave to the people of Telangana, including building 2 BHK houses for them.

Recalling that KCR had met him seeking the release of river water to Telangana when he was chief minister of Maharashtra, Fadnavis said, "We decided and released water to our neighbour Telangana. But I did not know at the time that the water would be utilised for the purpose of corruption, rather than farming”. He was referring to the alleged corruption in irrigation projects in Telangana.

Accusing the BRS of indulging in corruption in every sphere, Fadnavis also accused KCR of spending huge amounts of money on advertisements promoting himself.

On KCR's recent tours to neighbouring Maharashtra in a bid to expand the BRS's reach there, Fadnavis said "KCR saab, stop dreaming of coming to Maharashtra, as BJP is going to pack you off in Telangana itself".

The Congress, BRS and other "family parties" are jittery over he popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Fadnavis said, as they feel they would lose people's support. Whatever assurances PM Modi made, he fulfilled all of them and worked for the welfare of the poor and 140 crore people of the country, he claimed.

He claimed that the BRS, Congress and Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM were working together and said that their purpose is to "capture" PM Modi's seat. "They have conspired and have a tacit understanding,” Fadnavis alleged.

Fadnavis also claimed that KCR has financed (funded) some Congress candidates contesting the assembly elections in Telangana and alleged that such "buying and selling" is already going on.

"None of them are going to get a chance as the people of Telangana have already decided to be with Modi government," he said.

Fadnavis urged the people to extend their support to make the BJP victorious in the elections in order to ensure all-round development in the state. PTI VVK SJR VVK ANE