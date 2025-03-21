BRS workers' protest near Telangana Assembly foiled

Hyderabad, Mar 21 (PTI) A group of BRS activists who tried to hold a protest in front of the Telangana Legislative Assembly here on Friday against the Congress government were taken into preventive custody by the police.

The BRS activists, while being taken away in a police vehicle, raised slogans against the Congress government, alleging that it had failed to implement the promises it made to different sections of society.

Six protesters were taken into preventive custody, police said.

The budget session of the legislature is currently underway. PTI VVK SJR SJR KH