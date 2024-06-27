BRS would continue to strive to put T'gana back on track, says Chandrasekhar Rao

Hyderabad, Jun 27 (PTI) Highlighting the vital role played by BRS in achieving statehood for Telangana and later for the state's development, party chief K Chandrasekhar Rao on Thursday said his party would continue to strive to put the state "back on track" by forming the government.

Addressing a large gathering of of people at his house at Erravelly near here, he said the BRS had sacrificed many posts during the Telangana agitation and that the CM's post is not a big deal for him.

Rao's comments came against the backdrop of BRS suffering shock defeats in the Assembly elections last year and the recently concluded Lok Sabha polls.

His journey, which began with the aim of realising Telangana statehood has not stopped and it would continue to achieve many more lofty goals, a BRS release quoted Rao as saying.

He alleged that people of the state have been let down by the ruling Congress, which made tall promises before the elections.

Several welfare schemes of the BRS regime, including 'Kalyana Laxmi', Rythu Bandhu, have been discontinued.

Rao expressed confidence that people would support the BRS again, while referring to late NT Rama Rao's reelection after he lost power in undivided Andhra Pradesh.

Noting that party creates leaders, the BRS president said his party would not suffer because of the exit of some leaders.

Rao said he would soon hold constituency-wise meetings with party leaders and workers, the release said.

After losing the Assembly polls last year to Congress, BRS drew a blank in the recent Lok Sabha elections. PTI SJR SJR ROH