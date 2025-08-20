BRS yet to decide on VP polls, hints at opposing Cong-backed candidate

Hyderabad, Aug 20 (PTI) The BRS, which is maintaining equidistance from both the NDA and the INDI Alliance, will meet to discuss whether to support a candidate in the upcoming vice-presidential polls, BRS working president K T Rama Rao said on Wednesday.
Speaking to reporters here, Rama Rao indicated that his party would oppose the candidate backed by the Congress.
While the NDA has named Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan, a veteran BJP leader from Tamil Nadu, as its candidate for the Vice President post, the INDI Alliance has chosen retired Supreme Court Judge Sudershan Reddy.
Rama Rao noted that neither alliance has approached the BRS so far.
"No one has asked for our support... There is still time. Polls will be held on September 9. Our party will discuss and decide before the poll date,” Rama Rao said.
Accusing both the BJP and Congress of "neglecting" Telangana, he said the BRS would consider supporting any party that assures the state of two lakh tons of urea.
The BRS has four members in the Rajya Sabha, but no representation in the Lok Sabha.
The BRS leader emphasised that the party's decision would be based on the mood, aspirations and benefits of the people of Telangana.
“We will certainly oppose whoever is supported by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, because Congress is a third-class party. How do you think we would support a candidate put up by such a party?” he questioned.
Why has the Congress party, which brags about being a pro-BC party, not fielded a BC candidate from Telangana in the VP elections, the BRS leader asked. PTI GDK ROH