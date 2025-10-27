Brutal murder of journalist shows existence of jungle raj in UP: Ajay Rai

Prayagraj (UP), Oct 27 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Rai on Monday said the brutal manner in which journalist LN Singh was murdered clearly demonstrates the existence of jungle raj in the state.

Speaking to reporters after visiting the aggrieved family, Rai said, "I saw the photo of the (slain) journalist. The way his stomach was ripped open with a knife, his throat stabbed, how he was brutally murdered, and his wife and son orphaned... jungle raj is definitely prevailing under this government." Rai said he came after visiting Hariom Valmiki's house in Fatehpur after attending his terahavee, or the 13th day of post-death ritual, and police force has been deployed there as well.

Valmiki, a 40-year-old Dalit man, was allegedly lynched by villagers in Unchahar area of Raebareli district after mistaking him for a thief during a night vigil on October 2.

The state Congress chief said, "No one came to help the journalist's family today. The district magistrate and the government have not provided any assistance yet. No minister has visited yet." He asked when journalists are not safe, how can the common man be safe in the state.

Extending the Congress support to the family, Rai said, "We will make all arrangements for education of the journalist's child. Today, our party workers personally provided financial assistance to his family." Journalist Laxmi Narayan Singh alias Pappu (54) was murdered with a sharp weapon near Harsh Hotel under Civil Lines police station area late on Thursday evening.

Police arrested the main accused behind the murder -- Vishal -- after an encounter late on Thursday night. Vishal was hit by three bullets on both legs during the shootout.