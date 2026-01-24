BSc student, 18, held for stealing bag with Rs 20-lakh valuables at Delhi Metro station

New Delhi, Jan 24 (PTI) An 18-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly stealing a bag containing jewellery and other valuables worth about Rs 20 lakh, an official said on Saturday.

The accused was identified as Hina, a first-year B.Sc student.

They said a case was registered at Police Station Kashmere Gate Metro on January 22, following a complaint regarding the theft of a bag containing gold jewellery and other articles.

During the investigation, police examined CCTV footage from Chandni Chowk Metro Station and noticed a young woman wearing a pink jacket and black pants taking possession of the bag and boarding a metro train towards Millennium City Centre, police said.

Further analysis of internal CCTV cameras at Barakhamba Metro Station showed that the same woman travelled onwards and later exited from Gate No. 2 of Noida Sector-52 Metro Station, they added.

Based on technical and manual intelligence, the suspect was traced and apprehended.

During interrogation, Hina told police that she had come to Chandni Chowk market with her family for shopping related to her cousin's marriage. While passing through baggage scanning at the metro station, she allegedly picked up an extra bag belonging to the complainant and carried it home, they said.

Police said she failed to provide a satisfactory explanation as to why she did not inform authorities about the bag.

The bag was recovered intact, resulting in the full recovery of gold ornaments and other articles. The accused has no previous criminal record, police said.

Appropriate legal action has been initiated under relevant provisions of law, they added.