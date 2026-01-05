BSEB declares result of STET, 57.96 per cent candidates qualify in examination

Patna, Jan 5 (PTI) The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) on Monday declared the results of the Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test, with 57.96 per cent of the candidates qualifying in the test.
According to a statement issued by the Board, the exams were conducted from October 14 to November 16 last year through computer-based test (CBT).
Talking to reporters here, BSEB chairman Anand Kishore said, "Out of 4,42,214 candidates in both Paper 1 and Paper 2, a total of 2,56,301 candidates - 1,04,167 females and 1,52,134 males - passed the exams, culminating in a pass percentage of 57.96 per cent." A total of 2,46,415 candidates appeared for Paper 1 of STET, which tests the eligibility of teachers for Class 9-10, and 1,95,799 candidates appeared for Paper 2, which tests the eligibility of teachers for Class 11-12, the statement said.
The exam for Paper 1 was conducted for 16 subjects, in which 1,54,145 candidates passed, which is 62.56 per cent of the total candidates. Along with this, the exam for 29 subjects for Paper 2 was also conducted, in which 1,02,156 candidates passed, that is 52.17 per cent, he said.
The numbers of female candidates for Papers 1 and 2 were 1,07,229 and 71,178, respectively, while the numbers of male candidates for Paper 1 and 2 were 1,39,186 and 1,24,621, respectively.
The chairman said that candidates who participated in this exam took the tests at 23 centres in nine districts of Bihar.
"I would like to extend my heartiest congratulations to all candidates who passed this exam, and I encourage those who were unsuccessful to prepare thoroughly and perform better in future exams," he said.