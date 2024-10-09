BSES customers can now use WhatsApp services in Hindi to check bill details, register complaints

New Delhi, Oct 9 (PTI) The BSES has introduced WhatsApp services in Hindi, allowing its customers to access 25 essential services through it that include applying for new connections, checking bill details and registering complaints.

Customers can choose their preferred language -- English or Hindi -- while availing the services, all from the comfort of their homes, BSES said in a statement issued on Wednesday.

The BSES said the move is part of its commitment to digitising consumer interactions and promoting sustainability in the sector.

With the aim of simplifying the customer experience, BSES consumers can now conveniently manage their electricity needs by simply sending a message, it said.

WhatsApp has emerged as one of the most powerful tools in our digital arsenal, a BSES spokesperson said.

“With over 3 lakh transactions occurring each month, this service is rapidly becoming the go-to solution for our consumers who prefer quick and easy digital interactions," the spokesperson said.

The services available on WhatsApp cover various categories, including billing, metre reading, complaint registration and customer support. Notable features include booking virtual appointments with customer service representatives, the statement said.

Additionally, introduction of WhatsApp services is a significant step towards reducing the need for in-person visits to BSES offices, it said.

“Our goal is to empower consumers to avail themselves of these services seamlessly, making interactions faster and more environmentally friendly,” the spokesperson added.

In addition to the WhatsApp initiative, BSES has launched the ‘e-LECTRIC Rewards Program', encouraging customers to engage in digital practices. Customers can earn up to 200 reward points monthly by opting for paperless billing and paying bills online, which can be redeemed for shopping and other benefits, it said in the statement. PTI NSM NSM SKY SKY