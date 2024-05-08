BSES discoms launch scheme for replacement of old ACs

New Delhi, May 8 (PTI) The BSES power discoms have launched a scheme for consumers in the city to exchange their old air conditioners with energy-efficient ones with discounts of up to 63 per cent, according to a statement.

The summer season this year is anticipated to be intense with temperatures already reaching 40 degrees Celsius in Delhi and expected to rise even higher, it said.

The statement said cooling load can account for up to 50 per cent of a household's or a discom's annual energy expenses. Switching to a 5-star energy-efficient air conditioner can significantly reduce this cost, it added.

The BSES Rajdhani Power Limited (BRPL) and the BSES Yamuna Power Limited (BYPL) have launched a limited-period 'AC Replacement Scheme' in partnership with leading air conditioner manufacturers.

This initiative will help domestic consumers of South, West, East, and Central Delhi to replace their old air conditioners with new and energy-efficient 5-star ACs, including next-generation inverter technology models, at discounts of up to 63 per cent on the maximum retail price, the statement said.

Under the scheme, around 40 window and split AC models of leading brands are on offer on a 'first cum, first served' basis. A domestic consumer of BRPL or BYPL will be eligible to exchange a maximum of three air conditioners against a unique contract account (CA) number, it added. PTI NSM VIT IJT