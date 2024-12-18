BSES donates 27 e-buses to AIIMS for free shuttle service for patients, staff

New Delhi, Dec 18 (PTI) In a move that will facilitate thousands of patients, their attendants as well as doctors and staff, power discom BSES has donated 27 e-buses to Delhi AIIMS to operate a free shuttle service in the premises of the premier medical institute spread over 213 acres.

A fleet of 11 buses was flagged off in a ceremony at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences by the institute's director M Srinivas and BSES officials, said a statement of the discom.

The remaining e-buses will be flagged off progressively by March 31, 2025, it said.

This partnership between the BSES and AIIMS will significantly reduce the carbon footprint within the campus, aligning with their shared goal to foster eco-friendly solutions for the welfare of the hospital’s employees and thousands of patients, it said.

The buses are being provided to AIIMS under its corporate social responsibility for a free in-campus shuttle service, it said.

"This significant contribution will greatly enhance the mobility of our staff and patients within the AIIMS campus, promoting a greener and more efficient healthcare environment. I applaud the BSES for their commitment to sustainability and improving the well-being of our community," the AIIMS director said.

Twenty e-buses will ferry patients and their attendants and seven will be designated for the doctors and the staff of the institute, ensuring smooth and efficient movement within the hospital premises spread over 213 acre, the statement said.

The institute has a daily footfall of over 10,000 persons, it claimed.

AIIMS houses approximately 1,000 doctors and faculty, and 8,000 paramedical staff. These electric buses will play a pivotal role in ensuring efficient and eco-friendly transportation for all, it added. PTI SHB VIT MNK MNK