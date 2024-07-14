BSES employee dies of electrocution in Delhi's Dwarka

New Delhi, Jul 14 (PTI) A 50-year-old man died of electrocution while repairing an electric pole in the Dwarka area here, officials said on Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as Ram Naval, an employee of Bombay Suburban Electric Supply (BSES), police said.

The incident took place in Dwarka's Mohan Garden area. Naval died due to electrocution followed by head injury as he fell from a height of 15 feet, they said.

According to the police, they received a call from ESI Hospital Basai Darapur here about a man who sustained head injuries after falling from an electric pole.

"Doctors said that Naval fell from a pole about 15 feet high, after he got electrocuted, on Saturday at 9.30 am. He was then referred to Ayushman Hospital in Dwarka Sector 10, where he was declared brought dead," a senior police officer said.

Investigation is underway and his body has been shifted to Delhi’s Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Hospital for postmortem, the officer said. PTI BM OZ RPA