BSES, Tata Power expose AAP's propaganda; deny outages in Delhi

New Delhi: Power distribution companies BSES and Tata Power-DDL on Wednesday denied the allegations of power cuts in the city.

Earlier in the week, AAP leader Atishi accused the city BJP government of failing to manage power supply, alleging outages have increased since the party took office last month.

Reports of outages also made rounds on social media.

BSES in a statement dismissed the claims as false and urged consumers to report any issues through its official website.

Tata Power-DDL said some of the complaints made online were inaccurate and misleading.

The company claimed that its 24/7 Quick Response Team (QRT) is always prompt in addressing disruptions and emergencies promptly.

During the Delhi Assembly session on Tuesday, Power Minister Ashish Sood took a strong stance against misinformation about power outages, warning of strict legal action against those allegedly spreading falsehoods.

"We will take strict action against such fake accounts and the people who support them. This will not be a civil case but a criminal one," he asserted.

With the summer season approaching, discoms are preparing for an unprecedented surge in electricity demand, expected to touch 9,000 MW for the first time, according to the State Load Dispatch Centre (SLDC).

BSES, which serves over 50 lakh consumers and nearly 2 crore residents across South, West, East, and Central Delhi, is gearing up to meet the increased demand, it said.

In its jurisdiction, peak demand is projected to rise from 3,809 MW in 2024 to approximately 4,050 MW this summer, while in BYPL's area, it is expected to increase from 1,882 MW to around 1,900 MW, it stated.

Similarly, Tata Power-DDL, responsible for power distribution in North Delhi, has optimised its network to handle the anticipated peak demand of 2,562 MW, up from 2,481 MW last year.

With long-term power purchase agreements (PPAs) and banking arrangements securing up to 2,850 MW, the company assured consumers that it is well-prepared to meet the growing electricity needs, it said.

Tata Power-DDL clarified that planned shutdowns in certain areas were part of necessary system upgrades ahead of summer.

The company also claimed that there had been no power cuts in the vicinity of Delhi University in the past week.