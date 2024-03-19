BSES urges consumers to switch off non-essential electrical appliances during Earth Hour

New Delhi, Mar 19 (PTI) The power discoms in the national capital are gearing up to make the 'Earth Hour' a success by encouraging their consumers to switch off non-essential lights and electric appliances for one hour on March 23 night.

The BSES discoms have urged its 50 lakh consumers to join the World Wide Fund (WWF) promoted event for drawing attention to the fragile condition of the planet. Delhi had last year saved 279 MW on account of the Earth Hour, said a spokesperson of the discom.

As part of Earth Hour, Delhiiites will join over a billion people in cities around the world - from Mumbai and Los Angeles to London, Hong Kong, Sydney, Rome, Manila, Singapore, Dubai among others - by switching off non-essential lights and appliances for one hour in a symbolic gesture of showing their concern for the environment, he said.

"The discom urges Delhi residents to unite with the world for a brighter future by participating in the Earth Hour 2024. This year, on Saturday, March 23 from 8:30 PM to 9:30 PM, let us pledge to 'switch off' and 'Give an Hour for Earth' to send a powerful message about our commitment to a sustainable future," he said.

A Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited (TPDDL) spokesperson said that the discom was preparing to join the Earth Hour by actively engaging with its consumer base of 1.9 million people.

"We are actively engaging with our workforce, our consumer base of 1.9 million, and the 7 million residents in our area of operations to raise awareness about the importance of energy conservation," she said.

The discom is sending letters to the resident welfare associations elaborating on the significance of the Earth Hour, she said. PTI VIT AS AS