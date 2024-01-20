BSF: 181 cadets complete 37-week course at training centre in Latur

Latur, Jan 20 (PTI) A total of 181 Border Security Force cadets completed their 37-week course at the Subsidiary Training Centre of the paramilitary force in Chakur in Latur.

An official said the convocation ceremony was held at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj parade ground on Saturday.

"The course lasted from April 17 last year to January 20. The passing out parade was reviewed by BSF Inspector General Sureshchand Yadav. Additional Superintendent of Police Chandrakant Reddy was also present," he said.

The cadets hailed from states like Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Haryana, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Manipur, Mizoram, Nagaland, Punjab, Tripura and Uttar Pradesh, he added.

"During the course, the cadets were trained for physical efficiency, handling of weapons and ammunition, fieldcraft, map reading, field engineering, internal security duty, border management, law and human rights etc," the official said. PTI COR BNM BNM