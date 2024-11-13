BSF additional DG reviews security in border areas of Jammu; meets LG Sinha

Jammu, Nov 13 (PTI) Additional Director General of BSF’s western command Satish S Khandare reviewed the security situation along the International Border with Pakistan here, officials said on Wednesday.

Khandare, who arrived at the BSF Jammu frontier on a three-day visit on Monday, also met Lt Governor Manoj Sinha, a spokesperson of the border guarding force said.

"ADG BSF (western command) visited border areas in Jammu and was briefed on the operational aspects by the field commanders," BSF Jammu posted on X, also sharing four pictures of Khandare’s tour.

Inspector General of BSF, Jammu frontier, D K Boora gave a detailed presentation to the BSF ADG, covering all the critical aspects of border security and domination along the International Border, the spokesperson said in a statement late this evening.

He said Khandare visited Kathua and Samba border area, where he was briefed by the sector commander and battalion commandants about the operational aspects.

He also visited Line of Control (LoC) and interacted with the troops, praising them for performing their duties with dedication and professionalism.

The ADG also flagged off 'Bharat Darshan' tour for 34 school children selected from border villages of Poonch and Rajouri districts, the spokesperson said.

The border guarding force deployed along the IB in the Jammu sector besides some parts of the Line of Control (LoC) is on high alert to ensure zero infiltration of terrorists and smuggling of weapons and narcotics from across the border, officials said.

They said while most of the infiltration routes are blocked by heavy snowfall along the LoC in Kashmir and south of Pir Panjal in the Jammu region during winter months, the terror handlers shift their focus on the IB and other plain areas of Jammu to push heavily armed terrorists by exploiting foggy conditions.

Khandare chaired a high-level meeting at the BSF office and was briefed on the operational aspects by the field commanders, they said.